Steven H. Smith

HOLMEN -- Steven H. Smith, 64, of Holmen passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 17, 2019, with his wife by his side.

He was born July 2, 1955, in Stuttgart, Germany. Steve graduated from Holmen High School, class of 1973. Following in his father's footsteps, Steve had a great passion for the furniture business and was partners with his brother, Ken, in King Furniture in Holmen, at the time of his passing. Steve also had a great passion for travel, vacationing frequently to China and the Philippine Islands. It was in China, where he began to learn Mandarin Chinese, eventually learning to speak it fluently. It was on a trip to the Philippine Islands, where Steve met the love of his life, Glenna (Padica), whom he would eventually marry Oct. 21, 2018, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Holmen.

Steve is survived by his wife, Glenna of Holmen; his mother, Patricia of Holmen; three brothers, Mike (Holly) of Holmen, Mark (Cyndie) of Holmen and Ken (Kathy) of Ettrick; one sister-in-law, Emily Smith; nieces and nephews, Aaron (Carrie), Kelley, Faith (Gannon), Emily, Daniel (Alex), Sierra, Cody, Karley, Gordon, Alex, Adrian and Ivan.

Steve was preceded in death by his father, Oliver"Corky" Smith, Nov. 4, 2018; and one brother, Charlie Smith, Nov. 24, 2017.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 515 N. Main St., Holmen. Father Delbert Malin will be the celebrant. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Tuesday at the church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory-Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is assisting the family in their time of loss. Online condolences may be left for the Smith family by visiting .