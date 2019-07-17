Steven H. Smith
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Steven H. Smith

July 17, 2019

Steven H. Smith Steven H. Smith
HOLMEN -- Steven H. Smith, 64, of Holmen passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 515 N. Main St., Holmen. Father Delbert Malin will be the celebrant. Private family burial will follow. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory-Jostad Chapel, West Salem is assisting the family in their time of loss. To view the entire obituary and leave online condolences for the Smith family visit our website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on July 20, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Steven
$85.00
Send flowers
$115.00
Send flowers
$165.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on July 20, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.