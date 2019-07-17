Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Steven H. Smith
July 17, 2019
Steven H. Smith
HOLMEN -- Steven H. Smith, 64, of Holmen passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 515 N. Main St., Holmen. Father Delbert Malin will be the celebrant. Private family burial will follow. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory-Jostad Chapel, West Salem is assisting the family in their time of loss. To view the entire obituary and leave online condolences for the Smith family visit our website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
HOLMEN -- Steven H. Smith, 64, of Holmen passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 515 N. Main St., Holmen. Father Delbert Malin will be the celebrant. Private family burial will follow. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory-Jostad Chapel, West Salem is assisting the family in their time of loss. To view the entire obituary and leave online condolences for the Smith family visit our website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on July 20, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Steven
in memory of Steven
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on July 20, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.