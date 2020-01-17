Steven G. Ruud

ONALASKA -- Steven G. Ruud, 74, of Onalaska competed his baptismal journey Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, as a result of dementia associated with Alzheimer's disease. Since July, 2016, he was compassionately cared for by the staff at Bluffview Memory Care in Holmen. He was born in La Crosse March 20, 1945, to George and Violet (Radtke) Ruud. He graduated from Logan High School in 1963 and on June 25, 1966, he married Cheryl Papenfuss. Steve served in the United States Air Force from 1966 to 1970. He retired after 30 years as an electrician at Crown, Cork and Seal.

Steve was a true handy man. There was nothing he couldn't fix and it seemed as though he was always working on something or helping someone. He enjoyed downhill skiing, motorcycle riding, a yearly trip to Key West and cruise with friends. He also loved visiting with friends at Nutbush and spending time at Donnie's and Wayne's boathouse.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Cheryl; two sisters, Signe (Shawn) Melbo and Kathryn Ruud; sister-in-law, Lois (Duane) Zenke; nieces and nephews, Jon Melbo, Lisa, Tim, Brian and Kirstin Hall, Erica (Sean) Weaver, Kevin (Connie), Hoyt (Cheryl), Travis (Kathy), Barry (Cindy) Zenke, Letty (Ray) Hornberg and their families; and a great-niece, Madeline. He is also survivied by his Norwegian exchange sons, Harald (Karin) Ihler and family, Elling Sjetland, Alan (Jacqueline) Tangen and son, Andreas, and Thomas (Nila) Refsland and sons.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Patricia; and his brother, Robert.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Olivet Lutheran Church, 2100 Bainbridge St., La Crosse, with military honors to follow. Pastor Timothy Duesenberg will officiate the service. There will be a private burial for Steve and his "job dog," Patches, in the Onalaska Cemetery at a later date. Friends may visit with the family from 9 a.m. Saturday until time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association or Coulee Region Humane Society. Information and online condolences may be given to the family at .