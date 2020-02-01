Follow story
Steven H. Keeney
February 01, 2020
Steven H. Keeney
HOLMEN -- Steven H. Keeney, 66, of Holmen died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the Veterans Administration Medical Center, Tomah.
A memorial service will be held at 11a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, in Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Pastor Matt Schroeder will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Published on February 4, 2020
