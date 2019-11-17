Steven 'Herbie' A. Jensen

Steven "Herbie" A. Jensen, 68, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at his vacation home in Fort Myers, Fla.

Steve was born at St. Anne's Hospital in La Crosse, Nov. 19, 1950, to Clayton and Patricia (Hurley) Jensen of La Crosse. He attended St. Thomas Moore Elementary school from grades one to eight. He went to Aquinas his freshman year and then the family moved to West Salem and he graduated from West Salem High School, in 1968.

He was married to Mary Kinder, until her untimely passing in July 1990. He then married Debbie (Rapraeger) Jensen, in 2012.

Steve was deeply loved by his large immediate family. In turn, Steve was eternally committed to his wife, Debbie, his family, his extended family, his friends and loved the many dogs in his life, currently Martin and Ernie.

Over his lifetime he worked as a paperboy, (usually out before the snow plow), worked in several restaurants as a bus boy, worked at the Rubber Mills and after 35 years, retired from Burlington Northern Railroad, as a conductor.

Steve loved softball. In his earlier years he played in the Industrial League for Burlington Northern Railroad. They won the State Championship in 1979 and qualified for Nationals in 1980. He loved playing pool, horseshoes, corn-hole and shuffle board. After retirement, he loved being at his vacation home in Florida.

He was our rock and held our family together after the passing of our father, Clayton, in June 2015. He doted on his mother, after promising Dad that he would take care of her.

Steve is survived by his mother, Patrica (Hurley) Jensen; his wife, Debbie (Rapraeger) Jensen; five siblings, Dave (Sherrie) Jensen, Jean (John) Molitor, Kathy (Rudy) Beshensky, Sue (Marc) Shepherd and Lisa (Dave) Steiger; three stepchildren, Angie (Troy) Miller, Kim (Satish) Mathan, Nathan (Sandra) Aspenson; six grandchildren, Wesley, Isabella, Gavin, Elena, Maisie and Max; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his first wife, Mary (Kinder) Jensen; and his father, Clayton Jensen.

Details of his celebration of life to be held in February, will follow.