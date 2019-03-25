Steven H. Haugen

ONALASKA -- Steven H. Haugen, 69, of Onalaska passed away at home Monday, March 25, 2019.

He was born in La Crosse, Oct. 4, 1949, to Hiram and Lillie (Solberg) Haugen. Steve spent the early years of his childhood in Blair, before his family moved to La Crosse. He was a 1967 graduate of Logan High School. He married Gloria (Severson) LaFleur Nov. 22, 2002, in Las Vegas.

Steve enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1969, embarking on a 20-year career before retiring in 1989. Following his retirement from the Air Force, he was part owner of a home improvement business for a short time. He was a member of American Legion Post 336 of Onalaska. In his free time, Steve enjoyed watching the Badgers and Brewers and always enjoyed discussing politics and world events. His favorite pastime was spending quality time with his grandchildren.

Steve is survived by his wife, Gloria; a son, Alex Haugen of Minneapolis; a daughter, Petra (Chris) Plawetzki, living in Germany; two stepsons, John (Dawn) LaFleur of West Salem and Terry LaFleur of La Crosse; five grandchildren, Matthew (Courtney) LaFleur of Alaska, Jada LaFleur (Brittni Andow) of La Crosse, Jace LaFleur of La Crosse and Noah and McKenna LaFleur of West Salem; three great-grandchildren, Rylan, Kailah and Amari; a sister, Wanda (Paul) Sheldon of Fond du Lac, Wis.; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a grandson, Tyler Horihan.

Graveside services with military honors, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 4, at French Creek Lutheran Cemetery in rural Ettrick. The Rev. Ted Dewald will officiate. A reception will follow the service at French Creek Lutheran Church.