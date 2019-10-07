Follow story
Steven Christian Hanson
August 15, 1941 - October 07, 2019
Steven Christian Hanson
MADISON, Wis. -- Steven Christian Hanson, 78, of Madison passed from complications of progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) at home Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.
He was born Aug. 15, 1941, in Eau Claire, Wis., first child of Maurice and Astrid (Romundstad) Hanson. He was raised on a dairy farm, milking Guernsey cows.
Steve attended the one room schoolhouse at Norseville, and graduated from Eleva-Strum Central High School in 1959. He attended UW-Stout, where he was an F.O.B. In 1963, Steve graduated and taught industrial tech at Wisconsin Rapids High School for several years, before joining the Trempealeau County Sheriff's department.
In 1971, he married Karen M. Gullicksrud of Strum. He joined the State Patrol in 1972. Following several postings they moved to his final station at District 5 in Tomah, in 1978. Steve retired from the State Patrol in 1995 and then worked as director of driver recruitment for Martin Trucking of Tomah. They moved to Madison in 2009, to be closer to their family and beloved Badgers.
Steve was a lifelong Lutheran and active Freemason, Tomah Lodge No. 132. Deer hunting in Montana and semi-trucks were his great personal passions. Steve volunteered at the VA hospitals for over 30 years, usually helping veterans attend church.
Steve is survived by his wife, Karen; his sons, John (Meghan) of Marion, Iowa, and Scott (Jennie Hounshell) of Middleton, Wis.; his grandchildren, Ryal, Owen, Grace and Soren; Steve's brother, Gary (Corinne) of Strum; his sister, Trudie (Gary) Kelley of Port Washington; also his mother-in-law, Joyce Schmidt of Strum; brothers and sisters-in-law, Judy (Jim) Foss, Jim (Lynn), Paul (Mary), Mark (Diana), Eric (Cherie), David (Karen) and Gary Gullicksrud; and too many nieces and nephews to count.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 26, at the Tomah Masonic Center.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to CurePSP, the Masonic Service Association of North America, or a charity of donor's choice.
A special thank you to SSM Hospice and their extraordinary staff, in particular Blanca, Cathy, Sister Georgeanne, Nurse Rachel and her team. Additional thanks for in home support to Amy. Steve was grateful for the personalized care from Brian Ardnt, MD, Michael Kokott, DDS, and Matthew Raday, MD.
Go in peace and serve the Lord!
To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
