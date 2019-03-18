Steven Hagen
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Steven Hagen

March 18, 2019

Steven Hagen Steven P. Hagen
CHASEBURG -- Steven P. Hagen, 61, of rural Chaseburg died Monday, March 18, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Middle Coon Valley Lutheran Church. The Rev. Meg Eiben Hoversten will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery with military honors by the Chaseburg American Legion Post #202. A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley and from 10 a.m. Saturday until service time at the church. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
Published on March 20, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Steven
$50.00
Send flowers
$85.00
Send flowers
$125.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 20, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.