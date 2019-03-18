Follow story
Steven Hagen
March 18, 2019
Steven P. Hagen
CHASEBURG -- Steven P. Hagen, 61, of rural Chaseburg died Monday, March 18, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Middle Coon Valley Lutheran Church. The Rev. Meg Eiben Hoversten will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery with military honors by the Chaseburg American Legion Post #202. A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley and from 10 a.m. Saturday until service time at the church. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
Published on March 20, 2019
