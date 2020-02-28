Steven Garlick
February 28, 2020

Steven Garlick Steven Herbert Garlick
WESTBY -- Steven Herbert Garlick, 57, of Westby died unexpectedly of a sudden heart attack Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Bethesda Lutheran Brethren Church in Westby. The Rev. Paul Tjelta will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. Saturday until service time all at the church. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
Published on March 3, 2020
