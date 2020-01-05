Steven 'Gabe' Ray Gabrielson

HOLMEN -- Steven "Gabe" Ray Gabrielson, 61, of Holmen died of cancer Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at home in rural Holmen. He was born Nov. 8, 1958, to Harland and Jean (Johnson) Gabrielson. He married Cathy (Peterson) Naas Sept. 23, 2000, at Lewis Valley Lutheran Church near Stevenstown.

Steve grew up on a farm in rural Holmen. He attended Holmen schools until graduating in 1976. He was active in 4-H, winning prizes for his steers at the fair and was a record setting wrestler in high school. He worked hard on the farm and later did construction work and woodworking. He worked for Interstate Roofing for 19 years, during which he earned the nickname "Skippy," due to his unique bowling style. In 2002, Steve started Gabrielson Landscaping and ran the business until 2019. He was one of the best Bobcat operators in the business. Steve was known for his quick wit, sense of humor and strong work ethic. He enjoyed fast cars, car shows and spending time outdoors.

Steve is survived by his wife, Cathy; his parents, Jean and Harland; his sister, Dawn Brown; brother, David; his daughter, Kara (Stephen) Wert; grandsons, Kaphen and Kyler; stepdaughter, Renee Jackson; and grandson, Zander Jackson.

Steve was preceded in death by his grandparents, Millard and Stella Johnson and Forrest and Lorraine Lang.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, with visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17 and 10 a.m. Saturday, prior to 11 a.m. service. Lewis Valley Lutheran Church, W5402 County Rd. V, Holmen. Pastor Alyssa Mitchell will officiate.

Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.