Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Steven Ray Gabrielson
November 08, 1958 - January 05, 2020
Steven 'Gabe' Ray Gabrielson
HOLMEN -- Steven "Gabe" Ray Gabrielson, 61, of Holmen died of cancer Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at home in rural Holmen. He was born Nov. 8, 1958, to Harland and Jean (Johnson) Gabrielson. He married Cathy (Peterson) Naas Sept. 23, 2000, at Lewis Valley Lutheran Church near Stevenstown.
Steve grew up on a farm in rural Holmen. He attended Holmen schools until graduating in 1976. He was active in 4-H, winning prizes for his steers at the fair and was a record setting wrestler in high school. He worked hard on the farm and later did construction work and woodworking. He worked for Interstate Roofing for 19 years, during which he earned the nickname "Skippy," due to his unique bowling style. In 2002, Steve started Gabrielson Landscaping and ran the business until 2019. He was one of the best Bobcat operators in the business. Steve was known for his quick wit, sense of humor and strong work ethic. He enjoyed fast cars, car shows and spending time outdoors.
Steve is survived by his wife, Cathy; his parents, Jean and Harland; his sister, Dawn Brown; brother, David; his daughter, Kara (Stephen) Wert; grandsons, Kaphen and Kyler; stepdaughter, Renee Jackson; and grandson, Zander Jackson.
Steve was preceded in death by his grandparents, Millard and Stella Johnson and Forrest and Lorraine Lang.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, with visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17 and 10 a.m. Saturday, prior to 11 a.m. service. Lewis Valley Lutheran Church, W5402 County Rd. V, Holmen. Pastor Alyssa Mitchell will officiate.
Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
HOLMEN -- Steven "Gabe" Ray Gabrielson, 61, of Holmen died of cancer Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at home in rural Holmen. He was born Nov. 8, 1958, to Harland and Jean (Johnson) Gabrielson. He married Cathy (Peterson) Naas Sept. 23, 2000, at Lewis Valley Lutheran Church near Stevenstown.
Steve grew up on a farm in rural Holmen. He attended Holmen schools until graduating in 1976. He was active in 4-H, winning prizes for his steers at the fair and was a record setting wrestler in high school. He worked hard on the farm and later did construction work and woodworking. He worked for Interstate Roofing for 19 years, during which he earned the nickname "Skippy," due to his unique bowling style. In 2002, Steve started Gabrielson Landscaping and ran the business until 2019. He was one of the best Bobcat operators in the business. Steve was known for his quick wit, sense of humor and strong work ethic. He enjoyed fast cars, car shows and spending time outdoors.
Steve is survived by his wife, Cathy; his parents, Jean and Harland; his sister, Dawn Brown; brother, David; his daughter, Kara (Stephen) Wert; grandsons, Kaphen and Kyler; stepdaughter, Renee Jackson; and grandson, Zander Jackson.
Steve was preceded in death by his grandparents, Millard and Stella Johnson and Forrest and Lorraine Lang.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, with visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17 and 10 a.m. Saturday, prior to 11 a.m. service. Lewis Valley Lutheran Church, W5402 County Rd. V, Holmen. Pastor Alyssa Mitchell will officiate.
Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on January 11, 2020
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Steven
in memory of Steven
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on January 11, 2021.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.