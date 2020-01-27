Steven Mark Freng
Steven Mark Freng

January 27, 2020

Steven Mark Freng passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. A celebration of life will be held beginning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Bells Coulee Church, rural Bangor, with lunch to follow. The burial service will be held at 2 p.m. at the Burns Cemetery. Casual dress.
Published on January 30, 2020
