Steven Mark Freng
January 27, 2020
Steven Mark Freng
Steven Mark Freng passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. A celebration of life will be held beginning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Bells Coulee Church, rural Bangor, with lunch to follow. The burial service will be held at 2 p.m. at the Burns Cemetery. Casual dress.
Published on January 30, 2020
in memory of Steven
