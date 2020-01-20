Steven Edwin Bartz

ROCHESTER, Minn./WEST SALEM -- Steven Edwin Bartz, 54, of Rochester, formerly from West Salem passed away unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. He was born Dec. 11, 1965, in La Crosse, the son of Phyllis (Larson) Bartz and Robert Bartz. He graduated from West Salem High School in 1984. Steve earned his bachelor's degree from UW-Madison in 1989, and master's degree in Latin American studies from the University of California, Berkeley in 2001.

Steve was a senior project manager in the Center for Innovation within the Kern Center at Mayo Clinic. Since 2011, he helped to coordinate and manage a variety of key projects at Mayo, focused on quality and innovation in health care delivery. Prior to this he held project management positions with Microsoft and for Point of View, a long running documentary series with PBS. Steve was very passionate about documentary film production and early in his career he worked as a director, editor, writer and videographer on 20 documentary and short-format educational videos addressing sustainable development, public health, and trade in the western U.S., Guatemala, and Mexico. In 1994, he and the late, Jamie Kibben, received the CINE Golden Eagle award for excellence in international documentary film and video production for their work, In Good Hands. Their beautiful documentary tells the story of the sustainable farming techniques used by modern Lacandon Mayan people living in Chiapas, Mexico and shows how the Lacandones have worked to simultaneously maintain their way of life and preserve the rain forest. Steve extended this work with his own production of the documentary, To the Roots, which further chronicled the daily life of Lacandon Mayan elders.

Steve had a keen intellect and a wonderful sense of humor. He enjoyed spending time at the family lake home in northern Wisconsin. He was an avid fisherman and through the years, taught friends and family how to catch fish and of course how to tell fish stories. Steve was a big Badgers and Packers fan and a student of the game of basketball, providing key insights in real time on basketball strategy to his cousins, texting back and forth about a game. He was a loving son and is remembered for the care and attention he gave to his mother, Phyllis, when her health failed. Steve was loved deeply by so many friends and family who will miss the special moments with him ... free flowing conversations about ideas, his quick wit and turn of phrase, his eclectic tastes in music and the arts, and the laughter, so much laughter. He cared deeply about so many people he loved, including his niece, Katie Bartz and nephews, Chris and Stephan Bartz. In the words of a dear friend, "we will miss Steve greatly. No one can ever match his extraordinary empathy, warmth and ability to see the good in everyone he met."

Steve is survived by his two brothers, Richard (Tammy) Bartz of Houston, Minn., and Robert (Demetra Paras) Bartz of San Francisco, He was preceded in death by his father, Robert; and his mother, Phyllis.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 359 N. Leonard St., West Salem. Pastors Jonathan and Jean Schmidt will officiate. Burial will follow in the Neshonoc Cemetery, West Salem. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Jostad Chapel, 121 N. Youlon St., West Salem, and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the church. Online condolences may be sent at .