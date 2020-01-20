Steven E. Bartz
Steven E. Bartz

January 20, 2020

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Steven E. Bartz, 54, of Rochester passed away unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church. Pastors Jonathan and Jean Schmidt will officiate. Burial will follow in the Neshonoc Cemetery, West Salem. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Jostad Chapel, 121 N. Youlon St., West Salem. A full obituary will follow. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on January 25, 2020
