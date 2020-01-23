Stephen F. Noble

Stephen F. Noble, 70, of Warrens passed away peacefully in the loving arms of his devoted wife, Darlene, in their home Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.

Steve was considered a rock. He lived his life with grace and humility. Never complaining about his visual impairment or any other predicament that life handed to him. He accepted death the same way. No complaints or regrets. His only concern was for the people he was leaving behind. Those of us who knew Steve well and loved him deeply will miss him terribly.

Steve is survived by his beloved wife of 34 years, Darlene (Morrow) Noble; brothers, David Noble of New Lisbon, Wis., Larry Noble of Warrens, Neil Noble of Warrens and Jeff Noble of Warrens; sisters, Kathy Noble of Warrens, Suzanne (Rod) Johnson of Duluth, Minn., Claire Noble and Darlene of Warrens, Betty (Kurt) Haase of Tomah, Julie (Taz) Noble of Warrens; brothers and sisters-in-law, Lorna (Pete) Sweeney of Crystal Lake, Ill., Albert (Marilyn) Morrow of Tomah, Bill Calaway of Warrens, Merle Morrow of Warrens, Barbara Morrow of Tomah, Charlene (Morrow) Von Ruden of Warrens; and many nieces and nephews.

Stephen was preceded in death by his parents, Fritz and Jean Noble; brother, John Noble; nephews, Clint Danforth, Adam Noble and Nick Noble; father and mother-in-law, Merle and Doris Morrow; brother and sisters-in-law, Linda (Morrow) Callaway, Teresa Morrow and Jerry Morrow.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date on the Noble Tree Farm in Warrens.

"Remember the Times"

"Patients and Understanding"