Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Stephen Gregory Dotz
February 25, 2020
Stephen Gregory Dotz
Stephen Gregory Dotz, 72, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in his home. Private services will be held at a later date. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Stephen Gregory Dotz, 72, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in his home. Private services will be held at a later date. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on February 29, 2020
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Stephen
in memory of Stephen
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 01, 2021.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.