Stephanie Tompkins
June 28, 2019
Stephanie Bell Tompkins
AUSTIN, Texas/ONALASKA -- Stephanie Bell Tompkins, 74, of Austin and Onalaska passed away peacefully from complications due to lung cancer at 5:50 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019. She was still up and about the prior evening, but checked into
Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse at 9:30 a.m. that morning. There
were better days and tougher days throughout her journey but her spirits
remained good through the end. She even cracked a few jokes with the
firefighters who helped her to the hospital.
Stephanie was born in Waukegan, Ill. Aug. 13, 1944, to parents,
Francis Marion and Evelyn Berniece "Niecy" (Moon) Culbertson, while her father served in the U.S. Navy at the Great Lakes Naval Station. Her father passed away in 1950 and she grew up considering her beloved cousin, William Fairfax Schwartz to be her brother. They spent their shared childhood in Greene, Iowa, Washington, D.C., and finally Rochester, Minn., where she met her husband of 52 years, Donald William Tompkins, at a high school dance. She attended the University of Minnesota, graduated from Hamline University in St. Paul, Minn., then married Donald in 1967.
She had a long, successful teaching career, specializing in working with
at-risk youth. Her passionate nature and oftentimes unique perspective served her well in that role. She was blessed with many long lasting friendships in Austin and the Midwest. In recent years, she cherished time spent with a close knit group of avid volunteers at Seton Northwest Hospital in Austin.
Stephanie is survived by her husband, Don; children, Michael and Hilary; and
grandchildren, Kevin, Alyssa, Clara, Olivia, and Dakota; through whom her
love of card games, jigsaw puzzles, and crosswords lives on.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her honor
to Gundersen Hospice to thank them for the amazing care she received. It is
important to designate HOSPICE in either the online "designation" box or in
the check memo, if by mail. The web address is:
https://foundation.gundersenhealth.org/donate-now
or, if donating by check, please mail to: Gundersen Medical Foundation (with HOSPICE in the memo line) 1836 South Ave., La Crosse, Wis. 54601. The family will be holding private services at a later date. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on July 2, 2019
