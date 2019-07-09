Stephanie Luna
Stephanie Luna

July 7

Stephanie Luna Stephanie Irmgard Luna
ONALASKA -- Stephanie Irmgard Luna, 35, of Onalaska passed away Sunday July 7,
2019, at her home surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Caledonia. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. before the service Saturday at the church. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia is assisting the family and a full obituary can be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
Published on July 9, 2019
