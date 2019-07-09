Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Stephanie Luna
July 7
Stephanie Irmgard Luna
ONALASKA -- Stephanie Irmgard Luna, 35, of Onalaska passed away Sunday July 7,
2019, at her home surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Caledonia. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. before the service Saturday at the church. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia is assisting the family and a full obituary can be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
ONALASKA -- Stephanie Irmgard Luna, 35, of Onalaska passed away Sunday July 7,
2019, at her home surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Caledonia. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. before the service Saturday at the church. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia is assisting the family and a full obituary can be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
Published on July 9, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Stephanie
in memory of Stephanie
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on July 09, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.