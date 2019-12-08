Stella Benora Shuda

ONALASKA -- Stella Benora Shuda, 91, of Onalaska passed away at the Onalaska Care Center Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.

She was born in Houston County, Minn., Aug. 2, 1928, to Adolph asnd Doris (Rank) Nelson. On June 28, 1947, she was joined in marriage to Bernard J. Shuda, in La Crosse and they were married for over 59 years. Stella and her family lived in Onalaska and La Crosse. She worked at Blue Ribbon dry cleaners for many years and following retirement she worked at McDonald's on the Northside of La Crosse, for another 10 years.

Stella was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed cooking, hunting, fishing and going to the casino. She was warm hearted, friendly, generous and she gave a sweet smile to everyone she met.

Stella is survived by her daughters, Gloria (Charles) Haydon of Lake Forest, Calif., and Renee (Bill) Druliner of Holmen; sisters, Doris (Jerry) Thrall of Golden Valley, Minn., and Ada (Ray) Kjos of Rushford, Minn.; brother, Milford (Joanne) Nelson of Decorah, Iowa; grandchildren, Steve (Cambria) Haydon, Scott (Jessica) Haydon, Andrew (Erin) Bashaw, Eric (Deb) Bashaw, David (Clare Peter) Bashaw and Bill (Jessica) Druliner; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Stella was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard, in 2007; two of her sisters, Viola Chelsey and Alice Christopherson; and eight of her brothers, Mervin, Lorn, Leland, Melvin, Bill, Arnold, Alfred and Alvin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1031 Main St., Onalaska. Monsignor Steven Kachel will officiate and entombment will be in the St. Francis of Assisi Mausoleum at the Catholic Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main St., Onalaska and again from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed toward the Alzheimer's association or the American Diabetes Association. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit to share online condolences.