Stella Rose Shimshak

Stella Rose Shimshak, 87, formerly of Dakota passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the Bethany St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse. She was born March 13, 1932, in Milwaukee, Wis., to Joseph and Florence (Smigielski) Bunk. Stella was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War, which is where she met her husband, Bill. They were married Jan. 9, 1954, in the chapel at the U.S. Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, Fla.

Stella had many interests in her life. During her younger years in Milwaukee, she was a member of a Russian dance group before she decided to enlist in the U.S. Navy. After her service in the military, she relocated to La Crosse with her new husband, Bill, and started our family. Although very busy with her children, she also worked in various factory settings until she set her sights on her passion, nursing. With six children at home, she managed to make time to earn her degree and became an LPN. Stella worked at St. Francis Medical Center for many years taking care of the precious newborns in labor and delivery. Stella's love for the performing arts surfaced again during these times with the annual fund raiser for the two hospitals which was a variety show called "Pills a Poppin." Stella was also a past member of American Legion Post 595 in La Crescent where she fought for her right as a veteran to hold office. Stella served as chaplain, sergeant-at-arms and vice-commander. Stella enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting and she especially enjoyed bus trips that she took whether by herself or with her family to various plays and historical sights. Stella left an impact wherever she went with her straight forward nature, good humor, and her ability to impart on people that anything is possible if you set your mind to it no matter what obstacles may lie in your way.

She is survived by six children, Gregory Shimshak, Jacob (Vicki) Shimshak, Paul (Carol) Shimshak, Timothy (Heather) Shimshak, Karl (Debra) Shimshak, and Angela (Paul) Shimshak; five grandchildren, Lucas (Ashley) Isaac (Erin) Kelly (Chris) Stephen (Jen) and Devan; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; a sister, Marcie; a brother, Bobby; and sisters-in-law, Mildred, Audrey and Kathleen.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Dakota. The Rev. John L. Evans II will officiate. Burial, with military honors, will be at the Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crescent, and from 10 a.m. Tuesday until the time of services at the church. Luncheon will be at the Crucifixion School in La Crescent following the cemetery services. Online guestbook is available at .