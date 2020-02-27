Stella Rose Shimshak
February 27, 2020

Stella Rose Shimshak, 87, formerly of Dakota, Minn., died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the Bethany Riverside Care Center. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Dakota. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crescent, Minn. A complete obituary will be announced by the funeral home.
Published on February 27, 2020
