Stella Nannette Hohlfeld

CHASEBURG -- Stella Nannette Hohlfeld, 88, of Chaseburg passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living in La Crosse. Stella Nannette (Haugen) Hohlfeld was born Dec. 19, 1931, to Selmer Rudolph Haugen and Nora Christine (Lee) Haugen in the town of Coon, Vernon County. She was baptized by the Rev. H. O. Bach and confirmed May 26, 1946, at Coon Valley Lutheran Church.

She attended grade school at Spring Coulee School and graduated from Westby High School in 1949. She attended La Crosse Coleman Vocational School (now Western Technical College) and was employed at WKBH Radio Station in La Crosse. She met her future husband, Albert Anthony Hohlfeld, at a wedding dance at the VFW in La Crosse. They attended many dances at the Avalon Ballroom. They were married Sept. 30, 1953, at St. Mary's Parish, Coon Valley. Stella and Albert operated a dairy farm on Brinkman Ridge, for 47 years. She was a member of St. Mary's Altar Society and was secretary for a number of years.

She is survived by her husband, Albert; and their four children, Gail (Tim) Schams, Greg (Dawn) Hohlfeld, Nancy (Roger) Peters and Dennis "Rusty" Hohlfeld (Mary Edwards); nine grandchildren, Kyle, Keith (April), Kate (Patrick), Mandy, Molly, Andrew (Laura), Dan, Brad (Nicole) and Russell (Courtney); nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Lorraine Everson, Charlotte Kirkeeng and Darlene Williams; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Scott Anthony (infant) Dec. 8, 1972, and Gary David May 29, 2010; brothers, Archie Haugen, Blaine Haugen and Roland Haugen; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Haugen, Gladys Haugen, Dorothy Hohlfeld and Beverly Johnson; brothers-in law, Sigurd Everson, Harlan Williams, Monroe Johnson and Sylvester Hohlfeld.

Stella spent many years taking good care of her family and the farm animals. She was truly a "farm wife." She was a wonderful cook, baker, gardener and housekeeper. Blessed be her memory.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the St. Joseph's Ridge Catholic Church with Fr. Matt Marshall officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. The family suggests memorials be made to the St. Mary's Parish in Coon Valley.

Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting . The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is proudly serving the family.