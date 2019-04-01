Stanley G. Olson
Stanley G. Olson

April 01, 2019

Stanley G. Olson Stanley G. Olson
Stanley G. Olson, 74, spouse of Dawn Olson, of Onalaska passed away peacefully Monday, April 1, 2019, with his grandson and daughter at his side, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A celebration of life open house will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 4, in the Prairie Room, at Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. A private family burial will be held at a later date. A full obituary can be found online at www.couleecremation.com. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on April 2, 2019
