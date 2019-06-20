Stanley J. Flowerette
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Stanley J. Flowerette

June 20, 2019

Stanley J. Flowerette Stanley J. Flowerette
STEVENS POINT, Wis. -- Stanley J. Flowerette, 58, of Stevens Point died Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Ascension St. Michael's Hospital in Stevens Point.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, at Guardian Angels Catholic Parish Church (St. Joseph's), in Black River Falls. The Rev. Emmanuel Stella Famiyeh will officiate. Burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery in Black River Falls. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. A memorial service will also be held in Stevens Point. Watch for those upcoming details on www.ritchayfuneralhome.com or Facebook. In lieu of flowers, his family invites donations to Stevens Point Area Youth Football or Christ the Rock Church in Stevens Point.
Published on June 25, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Stanley
$85.00
Send flowers
$115.00
Send flowers
$165.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on June 25, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.