Stanley Richard Dabrowski

CHICAGO, Ill. -- Stanley Richard Dabrowski, 81, of Chicago died peacefully at home Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. He was born in Muskegon, Mich., Sept. 15, 1938, to Paul and Julia (Sepura) Dabrowski. Early on, his academic interests included geography, history and geometry along with extracurricular pursuits involving art, music and sports.

An avid baseball player, during high school and college, he pitched several years in the American Legion Baseball league. In his last year of eligibility, he threw three no-hitters and three one-hitters and earned a professional tryout with Toronto. Ultimately, major league baseball was a longshot in terms of a career choice, so Stan opted to pursue his interests in art and design.

In 1956, he moved to Chicago to attend the School of the Art Institute.

Upon his graduation in 1960, Stan immediately began full time work as an interior designer working on projects related to the hotel industry, restaurants, office/commercial spaces and country clubs. He and his wife Kay married on May 6, 1961 and spent 58 years together raising five children and welcoming 15 grandchildren.

From 1962 - 1964, Stan served his country in the U.S. Army as a clarinetist in the Brooklyn Army band.

In addition to his work in the interior design and space-planning field, Stan spent over 50 years teaching interior design and space planning courses at a number of Chicago colleges. He was fortunate to have a career that he loved and to share this passion with his many students. A proud grandfather, Stan found joy in attending his grandchildren's many sports, concerts, performances, and recitals.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Kay; children, Richard (Mary) Dabrowski, Susan (Tom) Brewer, John (Stephanie) Dabrowski, Joan Dabrowski (Stephen Billhardt), Joseph (Allison Mooney) Dabrowski; grandchildren, John, Emily, Matthew and David Dabrowski, Megan, Jack, William and Sarah Brewer, Sam, Kate, and Elisa Dabrowski, Lindy and Collins Billhardt, Tallulah and Imogene Dabrowski; brother, Edward (Sue) Dabrowski; and sister, Helen (Steve) Morse; sisters-in-law, Mary Pike and Pat Stohlmann; and many nieces and nephews and good friends.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Onalaska Food Pantry, 735 Sand Lake Rd., Onalaska, Wis. 54650.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Steuerle Funeral Home, 350 S. Ardmore Ave., Villa Park, Ill. Funeral Monday, Dec. 9, beginning at Old St. Patrick's Church, 700 W Adams St., Chicago, Ill. 60661. Friends and family may visit from 9 a.m. until the liturgy begins at 10 a.m. Interment Private. For additional information please visit .