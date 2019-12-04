Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Stanley W. Batker
December 04, 2019
Stanley W. Batker
Our beloved Dad and Grandpa, Stanley Batker, 97, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. He was born in Madison, Wis., to Walter and Dorothy (West) Batker. He grew up in Madison, before moving to La Crosse, which he has called home for the past 53 years. He was married to his wife, Mary, for 67 years.
Stan is survived by two daughters, Shelley and Kathy; a grandson, Michael; sister, Doris; brother, Dave; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth and Katie; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his treasured wife, Mary; a sister, Barb; and a brother, George.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. The Rev. Peter Raj will officiate. Burial will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery in Lansing, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of donor's choice. The Schumacher - Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, La Crosse Chapel is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Our beloved Dad and Grandpa, Stanley Batker, 97, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. He was born in Madison, Wis., to Walter and Dorothy (West) Batker. He grew up in Madison, before moving to La Crosse, which he has called home for the past 53 years. He was married to his wife, Mary, for 67 years.
Stan is survived by two daughters, Shelley and Kathy; a grandson, Michael; sister, Doris; brother, Dave; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth and Katie; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his treasured wife, Mary; a sister, Barb; and a brother, George.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. The Rev. Peter Raj will officiate. Burial will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery in Lansing, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of donor's choice. The Schumacher - Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, La Crosse Chapel is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on December 7, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Stanley
in memory of Stanley
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on December 07, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.