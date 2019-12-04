Stanley W. Batker

Our beloved Dad and Grandpa, Stanley Batker, 97, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. He was born in Madison, Wis., to Walter and Dorothy (West) Batker. He grew up in Madison, before moving to La Crosse, which he has called home for the past 53 years. He was married to his wife, Mary, for 67 years.

Stan is survived by two daughters, Shelley and Kathy; a grandson, Michael; sister, Doris; brother, Dave; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth and Katie; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his treasured wife, Mary; a sister, Barb; and a brother, George.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. The Rev. Peter Raj will officiate. Burial will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery in Lansing, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of donor's choice. The Schumacher - Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, La Crosse Chapel is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at .