Stacy Lynn (Haines) Theobald

STODDARD -- Stacy Lynn (Haines) Theobald, 53, of Stoddard passed away Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. She was born in La Crosse April 20, 1965. Stacy was the housekeeping manager at the Holiday Inn for 10 years; she has also bartended for many years around the area. In her spare time, Stacy enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. If she was not working you could find the family either at Goose Island or Wildcat campground where they would spend countless nights cooking and helping out other neighbors. Stacy is survived by her husband, Bruce; sons, Tim (Kristal) Theobald and Tyler (Erica) Theobald; mother, Sara Scanlon; sister, Karen (Sherman) Halverson; stepbrother, Jeph (Cherie) Scanlon, Dan (Deb) Scanlon, and Skeeter (Stacy) Scanlon; mother-in-law, Joan Strub; grandchildren, Mia, Easton, Leighton, and Johanna; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, special niece, Sarah DuBois. She was preceded in death by her father, Duane Scanlon; and her father-in-law, Toppy Theobald.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4, at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse. Deacon Bob Zietlow will officiate. A burial will be held at a later date. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be sent at .