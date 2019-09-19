Follow story
Stacy A. Campbell
September 04, 1971 - September 19, 2019
Stacy A. Campbell
Stacy A. Campbell, 48 of La Crosse passed into the eternal care of our Lord Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. She was born in La Crosse, Sept. 4, 1971. A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crosse Chapel, 200 West Ave. S. Pastor Nancy Hatlevig will officiate. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until the time of services. To read Stacy's complete obituary and leave condolences, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on September 21, 2019
Events
Visitation
Wednesday September 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, Wisconsin
Memorial Service
Wednesday September 25, 2019
5:00 PM
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, Wisconsin
