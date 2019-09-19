Stacy A. Campbell
Stacy A. Campbell

September 04, 1971 - September 19, 2019

Stacy A. Campbell, 48 of La Crosse passed into the eternal care of our Lord Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. She was born in La Crosse, Sept. 4, 1971. A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crosse Chapel, 200 West Ave. S. Pastor Nancy Hatlevig will officiate. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until the time of services. To read Stacy's complete obituary and leave condolences, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on September 21, 2019
