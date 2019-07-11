Follow story
Spencer George Lonetree
July 11, 2019
Spencer George Lonetree
POSTVILLE, Iowa -- Spencer George Lonetree, 79, of Postville died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Veteran's Memorial Hospital in Waukon, Iowa.
A celebration of life will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Ho-Chunk Nation, Three Rivers House, 724 Main St., La Crosse.
Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Postville, is helping the family with arrangements.
