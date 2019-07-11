Spencer George Lonetree
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Spencer George Lonetree

July 11, 2019

Spencer George Lonetree Spencer George Lonetree
POSTVILLE, Iowa -- Spencer George Lonetree, 79, of Postville died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Veteran's Memorial Hospital in Waukon, Iowa.
A celebration of life will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Ho-Chunk Nation, Three Rivers House, 724 Main St., La Crosse.
Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Postville, is helping the family with arrangements.
Published on July 12, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Spencer
$85.00
Send flowers
$115.00
Send flowers
$165.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on July 12, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.