Sophie Benrud
March 17, 2020

Sophie Benrud Sophie Marie (Groenwoldt) Benrud
Sophie Marie (Groenwoldt) Benrud died Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
A private family burial will take place Saturday, March 21, with a memorial service and celebration of life to be held at a later date.
The Torgerson's Funeral Home of Black River Falls is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on March 19, 2020
