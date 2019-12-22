Sonya J. Schwertel

HUDSON, Wis. -- Sonya J. Schwertel, 87, of Hudson passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Christian Community Home in Hudson. Sonya was born Feb. 18, 1932, in Bangor, to parents, Raymond and Leona (Mitchell) Jones. After graduating from high school, Sonya was united in marriage to James Schwertel Sept. 6, 1952, and together they were blessed with four children. Even with her hands full with four boys, Sonya found time to volunteer with her church regularly and helped coordinate and serve funeral lunches for many years. She also sewed baptismal gowns for the church. Some of her favorite hobbies were making quilts for her family and being a member of Bridge Club.

She will be missed greatly by her children, Steven (Tinker), David (Susan), Richard (Linda) and Thomas; grandchildren, Alan, Daniel, Jacob, Samuel, Heather and Ashley; great-grandchildren, Taylor and Eli; sister, Sherry (Terry) Ellenz; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Leona; husband, James; sister, Ruthie Bever; and brother, Robert Jones.

A funeral service for Sonya will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at O'Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials preferred to the American Cancer Society or to Christian Community Home.