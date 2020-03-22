Sondra 'Sonni' A. Hettman

Sondra "Sonni" A. Hettman, 88, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living. She was born in Mansfield, Ohio, March 14, 1932, to Robert and Dorothy (Morris) Barnett. She married Gary Hettman June 29, 1957, in St. James the Less Catholic Church in La Crosse.

Sonni loved anything that got her outdoors, including camping, fishing, motorcycling and being by the river on the houseboat. She was active in her Bridge Club, the Red Hat Society and was a DVIP for New Horizons Women's Shelter. She loved her dogs and kitties throughout her life and enjoyed feeding and watching the birds. Most of all, she cherished spending time with her husband, family and friends.

Sonni was a loving, kind, gentle, caring and giving person; she would do anything for you whether you were family, friend or someone she just met. Everyone who knew this beautiful soul loved her and she returned that love ten fold!

Gone from our sight but forever in our hearts.

She is survived by her two daughters, Teresa (husband, Ric) Morton and Lisa Hettman; two granddaughters, Amanda (husband, Isaac) Chase and Emily Reardon (significant other, Billy Yang); and one great-granddaughter, Isadora Chase. Sonni was preceded in death by her husband, Gary.

Sonni will be inurned next to Gary at the Catholic Cemetery in La Crosse.

The family would like to thank all the wonderful caregivers who assisted Sonni.

In honor of Sonni's wishes, there will be no services. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be planned in the future.

Memorials are preferred to New Horizons Women's Shelter or Tabby Town.

Online condolences may be made at .