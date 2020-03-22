Sondra A. Hettman
Sondra A. Hettman

March 22, 2020

Sondra 'Sonni' A. Hettman
Sondra "Sonni" A. Hettman, 88, of La Crosse died Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Brookdale Assisted Living, La Crosse. In honor of Sonni's wishes, there will be no services. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be planned in the future. A complete obituary may be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Published on March 24, 2020
