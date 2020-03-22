Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Sondra A. Hettman
March 22, 2020
Sondra 'Sonni' A. Hettman
Sondra "Sonni" A. Hettman, 88, of La Crosse died Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Brookdale Assisted Living, La Crosse. In honor of Sonni's wishes, there will be no services. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be planned in the future. A complete obituary may be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Sondra "Sonni" A. Hettman, 88, of La Crosse died Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Brookdale Assisted Living, La Crosse. In honor of Sonni's wishes, there will be no services. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be planned in the future. A complete obituary may be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Published on March 24, 2020
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Sondra
in memory of Sondra
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 24, 2021.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.