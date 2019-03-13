Sister Praxedes Wertalka

Sister Praxedes Wertalka, Franciscan Sister of Perpetual Adoration, 101, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Villa St. Joseph, La Crosse. She was in the 77th year of her religious profession.

Sister Praxedes was born Aug. 17, 1917, to Vincent and Anna (Ladauckite) Wertalka in Gary, Indiana. She entered St. Rose Convent in 1939 from Ringle, Wis. and made profession of vows in 1942.

Sister Praxedes chose homemaking as her profession. She worked in convent homes for 25 years Iowa and Wisconsin. From 1947 to 1965, Sister Praxedes served her FSPA community by fitting and repairing shoes for the sisters in the shoe department at St. Rose Convent. After almost 20 years at St. Rose Convent, Sister Praxedes returned to homemaking while also teaching religious education classes. She and three other sisters ministered to the poor in Frogmore, S.C. from 1984 to 1987. Sister Praxedes returned to St. Rose Convent in 1988 and worked in the mission office distributing clothes and bedding to needy La Crosse families for several years before retiring. She made her home at the Villa in 2006.

Sister Praxedes is survived by her Franciscan community, several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Her parents; her brothers, Carl and Joseph; and her sisters, Adella Anderson and Sister Mary Luca Wertalka FSPA preceded her in death.

Friends may call after 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, when her body will be brought to St. Rose Convent, La Crosse. A prayer service will be held that evening at 6:30 p.m. in Mary of the Angels Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Sister Praxedes at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, in Mary of the Angels Chapel. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, La Crosse.

Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.

Memorials may be sent to Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, 912 Market St., La Crosse, Wis. 54601-4782.