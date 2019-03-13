Sister Mary (Mary Christopher) Schoemann, FSPA

Sister Mary Schoemann, Franciscan Sister of Perpetual Adoration, 87, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Villa St. Joseph, La Crosse. She was in the 68th year of her religious profession.

Mary Ann Schoemann was born Sept. 7, 1931, to Christopher and Sophia (Blum) Schoemann in Portsmouth, Iowa. Mary Ann grew up on the family farm in southwestern, Iowa. She recalled riding horses and doing farm chores with her seven brothers and sisters. She began her high school education at St. Mary's in Portsmouth, but completed it at St. Rose High School after going to La Crosse to visit one of her sisters who had joined the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration. The trip solidified her discernment to join the congregation in La Crosse.

Mary was received into the novitiate Aug. 12, 1949, and given the name Sister Mary Christopher. She later returned to her baptismal name. She made her first profession of vows on Aug. 12, 1951.

Education was the chosen field for Sister Mary. She taught middle grades in Iowa and Wisconsin schools for 23 years. Sister Mary earned a bachelor's degree from Viterbo College (University) in elementary education and a master's degree in elementary education from Notre Dame University. In 1975 she embarked on a new venture in Madison, Wis., a course in Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE). For 24 years, Sister Mary served in pastoral care ministry in Mishawaka, Ind., in Lafayette, La., and in North Branch, St. Paul and Minneapolis, all in Minnesota. From 1990 to 2002, Sister Mary provided pastoral care at Nazareth Hall Nursing Home and then Thomason County Hospital in El Paso, Texas. During her time in Texas, she was involved in border work, as it was becoming an issue for people "in the colonias across the border." In 2002, Sister Mary retired to St. Rose Convent until she moved to Villa St. Joseph in 2012.

Sister Mary is survived by her Franciscan Community, her brother, Father Robert Schoemann of Des Moines, Iowa; and sisters, Grace Pauley of Panama, Iowa and Cecilia Langer from Arvada, Colo.; and her sister-in-law, Thelma Schoemann from Portsmouth. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Eugene Schoemann and John Schoemann; and her sisters, Sister Elaine Schoemann, FSPA and Sister Josephine Schoemann, FSPA.

Friends may call after 3:15 p.m. Thursday, March 21, when her body will be brought to St. Rose Convent. A prayer service will be held that evening at 6:30 p.m. in Mary of the Angels Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Sister Mary at 10 a.m. Friday, March 22, in Mary of the Angels Chapel. Burial will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, La Crosse. Jandt Fredrickson Funeral Homes is assisting with the arrangements.

Memorials may be sent to Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, 912 Market St., La Crosse, Wis. 54601-4782.