Sister Genny (Lois Ann) Morrissey, FSPA

Sister Genny Morrissey, Franciscan Sister of Perpetual Adoration, 76, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Villa St. Joseph, La Crosse. She was in the 55th year of her religious profession.

Born Nov. 20, 1942, in Carroll, Iowa, Genevieve Ellen was the 10th of 13 children of Charley and Lois (Klingbeil) Morrissey. In 1961, Genny followed her two sisters, Sister Mary and Sister Fran, to St. Rose Convent in La Crosse, to become a Franciscan Sister of Perpetual Adoration. On Aug. 12, 1962, she entered the novitiate and was given the name Sister Lois Ann. She later went back to her Baptismal name, Genny. She made her first vows Aug. 12, 1964.

Sister Genny began her ministry as a homemaker, serving in convents and parishes in Dedham and Sherrill, Iowa, and at St. Rose Convent. She served as a nurse aid in Tulsa, Okla., from 1969 to 1974. In 1974, Sister Genny received a bachelor of science in health arts from the College of St. Francis, Joliet, Ill., and became a registered nurse. She ministered as an RN at New Hope Village, in Carroll, from 1975 until 1986, being appointed director of nursing in 1978. During her time at New Hope Village, Sister Genny was awarded Employee of the Year. In 1986-1987, Sister Genny had a sabbatical and participated in the CREDO program at Gonzaga University. She then returned to La Crosse and began ministering at Villa St. Joseph, as an RN and eventually as director of nursing, until 2012. She then spent a year in Shisong, Cameroon, working with the Tertiary Sisters of St. Francis. When she returned to the U.S., she began volunteering driving sisters to visit family and to medical appointments. In 2017, her health required her to move to Villa St. Joseph as a resident.

Sister Genny is survived by her Franciscan community, including her sisters, Sister Mary Morrissey FSPA, Sister Fran Morrissey FSPA and Sister Shirley Morrissey FSPA, Rita Spence (Pendleton, S.C.) and Veronica (Dick) Heun (Duncombe, Iowa); and her brothers, Tom (JoAnn) (Highlands Ranch, Colo.), Mike (Jean) (Elkhorn, Wis.), Steve (Mary) (Ankeny, Iowa) and Joe (Kay) (Lee's Summit, Mo.); and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Fr. Charlie, OMI and Mac; and her sister, Monica Coble.

Friends may call after 3:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at St. Rose Convent, La Crosse. A prayer service will be held that evening at 6:30 p.m. in Mary of the Angels Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, in the chapel. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, La Crosse. Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.

Memorials may be sent to Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, 912 Market St., La Crosse, Wis., 54601-4782.