Sister Jean Moore, FSPA

Sister Jean Moore, Franciscan Sister of Perpetual Adoration, 67, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare, La Crosse. She was in her 37th year of religious profession.

Jean Marie Moore was born in Chuquicamata, Chile, Feb. 13, 1953, to Mary Ruth (Noll) and Joseph Aloysius Moore Jr. After five years in Chile, Sister Jean's family moved to Wauwatosa, Wis. Upon graduating from high school, Jean attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and earned a bachelor's degree in secondary education with a concentration in Spanish. Sister Jean continued her education with a master's degree in Spanish and foreign languages from Purdue University. With her graduate degree in hand, she began teaching Spanish at Woodstock High School in Woodstock, Ill. In 1983, Sister Jean made her first profession as a Franciscan Sister of Perpetual Adoration (FSPA).

Sister Jean's ministry as an FSPA centered around her love of teaching and St. Francis and St. Clare. She continued her education earning a Ph.D. in second language and culture education from the University of Minnesota, in St. Paul and a masters in Franciscan studies from the Franciscan Institute at St. Bonaventure University in St. Bonaventure, New York. In her first year in community, she was co-director for the La Crosse Diocese Hispanic Ministry. She taught Spanish at Wayne State College in Nebraska, for a year before transferring to Viterbo University in La Crosse, as a Spanish instructor in 1985. After completing her doctorate, she returned to Viterbo as assistant professor of Spanish, from 1990 to 1993. From 1993 to 1997, Sister Jean served as the dean of the School of Letters and Sciences at Viterbo. She then became vice-president of Student Development from 1997 to 2005. While at Viterbo, Sister Jean volunteered at the federal prison at Oxford, Wis., as a retreat leader, mentor and friend to inmates. After a year's sabbatical, Sister Jean was appointed the Director of Mission Integration for the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, a position she held until 2016. From 2016 to 2019, Sister Jean was back at Viterbo University, teaching classes in Franciscan Traditions and Values. Sister Jean's most recent ministry was that of freelance writer and presenter. Sister Jean has been selected to be honored with the Viterbo University Pope St. John XXIII Award, the highest non-academic award bestowed by the university, in May 2020.

Sister Jean is survived by her religious community and her sisters, Cindy King of Ft. Meyers, Fla., and Kathy (Robert) Lemke of Wauwatosa, Wis.; and her brother, Steve (Lynn) Moore of Chaska, Minn.; and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Joseph.

Sister Jean has requested a natural burial. Friends may call after 10 a.m. today, March 4, at St. Rose Convent. A prayer service will be held that evening at 6:30 p.m. in Mary of the Angels Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, March 5, in Mary of the Angels Chapel. Burial will take place immediately after in the natural burial plot, at Villa St. Joseph, La Crosse. Coulee Region Cremation and Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.

Memorials may be sent to Viterbo University Food Pantry, 900 Viterbo Drive, La Crosse, Wis. 54601.