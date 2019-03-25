Sister Rose Therese McMullin, FSPA

Sister Rose Therese, Franciscan Sister of Perpetual Adoration, 97, died Monday, March 25, 2019, at Villa St. Joseph, La Crosse. She was in her 78th year of religious profession.

Sister Rose Therese was born to John and Sophie (Tomczak) McMullin May 17, 1921, in Minneapolis, Minn. She was given the name, Leona May at Baptism. In 1939, Leona entered the novitiate and was given the name, Sister Rose Therese. She pronounced first vows Aug. 12, 1941.

Sister Rose Therese's career in teaching spanned 50 years including 18 years at Mosinee, Wis., where she was principal from 1976 to 1984. She taught grades one and two in parochial schools in Iowa, Montana and Wisconsin. Sister Rose Therese earned a bachelor's degree in art with a minor in philosophy from Viterbo College (University) in La Crosse. She continued her education at UW-Stevens Point studying reading and literacy. In 1992, Sister Rose Therese left the classroom and moved to the FSPA Eastern Region Home in Arbor Vitae, Wis., where she was the cook and homemaker. She went to Eau Claire, Wis. in 1996, and was a volunteer tutor at Immaculate Conception School. Sister Rose Therese retired to St. Rose Convent in 2002, volunteering in various ways and taking adoration hours. 10 years later, Sister Rose Therese moved to Villa St. Joseph, where she spent most of her days visiting the sister residents.

Sister Rose Therese is survived by her Franciscan community, two sisters, Geraldine Grazzini, Bloomington, Minn., and Jean Shannon, Minneapolis; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Sister Alice McMullin, FSPA, Helen Pearson, Mary Olson and Margaret Levendusky; and her brothers, James McMullin and Thomas McMullin.

Friends may call after 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at St. Rose Convent, La Crosse. A prayer service will be held that evening at 6:30 p.m. in Mary of the Angels Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 28, in the chapel. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, La Crosse. Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.

Memorials may be sent to Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, 912 Market St.,

La Crosse, Wis. 54601-4782.