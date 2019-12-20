Sister Betty (Melanie) Daugherty, FSPA

Sister Betty Daugherty, Franciscan Sister of Perpetual Adoration, 88, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice of Mercy in Hiawatha, Iowa. She was in the sixty-fourth year of her religious profession.

Born in Bellevue, Iowa, Oct. 4, 1931, Elizabeth Ann was the daughter of Cornelius Vincent and Teresa Mary (Keuter) Daugherty Sr. Betty made first profession of vows as a Franciscan Sister of Perpetual Adoration, Aug. 12, 1955.

Over the course of 12 years, Sister Betty ministered as a middle grade teacher in Greenwood, Wis., Spokane, Wash. (at St. Augustine) and La Crosse (at Trinity and St. James). She served as principal at Holy Spirit School in Carroll, Iowa, for two years. Sister Betty received a bachelor's degree in English, with a minor in history from Viterbo College (University) and a master's degree in English literature from Notre Dame University. In 1968, Sister Betty moved to Tulsa, Okla., where she was teacher and director of religious education for five years. She then ministered in the Tulsa Diocesan School Office for seven years and two years as editor of the diocesan paper. She served in the FSPA Communications Office in La Crosse, from 1981 to 1985, when she was elected Regional Leader of the Central Region, headquartered in Hiawatha, Iowa. In 1993, after completing her term in community leadership, Sister Betty served as part of the core group which founded Prairiewoods Franciscan Spirituality Center in Hiawatha. Sister Betty continued to be an active member of the Prairiewoods community as a spiritual director, retreat director, program coordinator, program presenter and librarian. She designed and assisted in the construction of the labyrinth and Cosmic Walk at Prairiewoods. She volunteered in numerous other areas at the center until her death, even serving as greeter at the Prairiewood's annual Christmas party December 13. In her not-so-spare time, Sister Betty would frequently write articles on Eco-spirituality, the environment and the Universe Story.

Sister Betty is survived by her religious community, including her sister, Sister Gertrude Daugherty, Villa St. Joseph, La Crosse; and her sisters-in-law, Rita Daugherty, Bellevue, Iowa, and Agnes Daugherty, Calif.; as well as many nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Neil, Charles, William, John, Patrick and Thomas; and her sisters, Jean Daugherty, Mary Lou Koppes and Helen Mulligan.

A celebration of her life took place Sunday, Dec. 22, at Prairiewoods Franciscan Spirituality Center in Hiawatha. A wake service will be held for her at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at St. Rose Convent, 912 Market St., La Crosse and the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Mary of the Angels Chapel. Burial will take place at the natural cemetery at Villa St. Joseph, La Crosse. Cedar Memorial Funeral Home in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is assisting with the arrangements.

Memorials may be sent to Prairiewoods Franciscan Spirituality Center, 120 Boyson Rd., Hiawatha, Iowa, 52233-1277.