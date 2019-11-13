Sister DeSales Curti, FSPA

DeSales Curti, Franciscan Sister of Perpetual Adoration, 90, died at Villa St. Joseph, La Crosse Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. She was in the 64th year of her religious profession.

Sister DeSales was born Oct. 12, 1929, to Anthony and Elizabeth (Malin) Curti near Genoa. She entered St. Rose Convent in 1952 and professed vows in 1955.

After receiving a degree in pharmacology with distinction from Creighton University, Omaha, Neb. Sister DeSales entered the healthcare ministry and served as a pharmacist for St. Francis Hospital (MCHS-FH) for 51 years. From 1965 to 1972, she was named Chief Pharmacist at St. Francis Hospital. During that time she also worked at the Skemp Clinic Outpatient Pharmacy on Saturdays (1978-2005) and 12 hours per week at FSH Arcadia Hospital and Nursing Home until 2006. Sister DeSales also worked at several community pharmacies in Wisconsin, including Cub Pharmacy, La Crosse; Miller Drug Store, West Salem; Rudi Pharmacy, Westby; Vernon Memorial Hospital, Viroqua; and Longwells Pharmacy, Galesville. In her retirement, for a number of years, Sister DeSales managed St. Clare Health Mission Pharmacy in La Crosse. In 2011, she moved to St. Rose Convent. Sister DeSales made Villa St. Joseph her home in 2016.

Sister DeSales is survived by her Franciscan community; her sister-in-law, Jean Curti; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Anthony, William, Charles, Francis; and sisters, Sister Mechtilde Curti, FSPA and Sister DeSales Curti, FSPA.

Friends may call after 3:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at St. Rose Convent, La Crosse. A prayer service will be held that evening at 6:30 p.m. in Mary of the Angels Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, in the chapel. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, La Crosse. Jandt Fredrickson Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.

Memorials may be sent to Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, 912 Market Street, La Crosse, WI 54601-4782.