Sister Rita Becker, FSPA

Sister Rita Becker, FSPA, 95, died Friday, March 22, 2019, at Villa St. Joseph, La Crosse. She was in the 74th year of her religious profession.

Sister Rita was born to Henry and Margaret (Kenney) Becker July 28, 1923, on a farm southeast of Lansing, Iowa. Rita was received into the novitiate Aug. 12, 1943, and given the name Sister Henryne. Later she returned to her baptismal name. She made first profession of vows Aug. 12, 1945, and final profession Aug. 5, 1951.

Sister Rita entered the education profession and taught first and second grades for 41 years in parochial schools in Iowa and Wisconsin including 21 years (1969 to 1990) at Blessed Sacrament, La Crosse. After she left the classroom, Sister Rita served as a tutor and teacher aide before moving to Bloomer, Wis. There, she was librarian and substitute teacher for one year. From 1991 to 1993, she offered her services in child care to a family in La Crosse. She formally retired to St. Rose Convent in 1993. A decline in her health brought her to Villa St. Joseph in 2010.

Community members, family and friends will remember Sister Rita as always having a smile for everyone. She loved reading, doing crossword puzzles and watching the news. Sister Rita was an avid sports fan. When asked what she likes to do best, her response was "taking walks and praying." After her retirement, she was frequently occupied with visits from her former students. They loved her dearly and couldn't give her enough credit for the foundation she gave them.

Sister Rita is survived by her Franciscan Community; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, John and Henry; and her sisters, Mary and Margaret.

Since Sister Rita had requested a natural burial, her wake will be at 4 p.m. Sunday evening, March 24, at Villa St. Joseph. Her funeral Mass will take place at Villa St. Joseph at 9 a.m. Monday, March 25, burial will follow at Villa St. Joseph. There will be a Memorial Mass for Sister Rita at St. Rose Convent at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, followed by sharing in the Community Room. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting with the arrangements.

Memorials may be sent to Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, 912 Market St., La Crosse, Wis. 54601.