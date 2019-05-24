Silas George Howell
Silas George Howell

May 24, 2019

Silas George Howell Sr.
Silas George Howell Sr., 71, died Friday, May 24, 2019, at Vernon Memorial Healthcare in Viroqua. Funeral services for Sy will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 31, at the Coon Valley Lutheran Church. Pastor Julie Wollman will officiate with a full military honors burial in the church cemetery. There are visitations from 5 til 7 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at the Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby, or from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service Friday at the church. To view the entire obituary or to offer online condolences, www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St. in Westby is serving the family. (608) 634-2100.
Published on May 28, 2019
