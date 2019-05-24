Sigrid Catherine Mueller

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Sigrid Catherine Mueller, 91, of La Crescent passed away Friday, May 24, 2019.

She was born in La Crosse, Dec. 25, 1927, to Helge and Catharine (Kirschner) Stefferud. As a child Sigrid was a member of the "State Road Gang," a group of childhood friends that played and grew up together. The friendships continued throughout adulthood and were celebrated with reunions. She attended Holy Trinity grade school and graduated from Aquinas High School. On Aug. 5, 1950, she was married to John Jay Mueller, by Bishop Treacy at the Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman.

Sigrid was a past president and lifelong member of Gittens-Leidel American Legion Post 595 Auxiliary and the Auxiliary Marching Unit that represented the post at many parades. For 33 years she was involved with and for many years chaired the American Red Cross Bloodmobile in La Crescent. A proud resident of La Crescent for 65 years, Sigrid was named Apple Fest "Woman of the Year," in 2010. She was an active member of Crucifixion Parish and Saint Joan of Arc Circle. Her love of children was apparent through her work as a teacher's aide in the La Crescent-Hokah School district.

Her joy was her family and she treasured the time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, attending as many of their activities as possible. She also enjoyed walking, playing bridge, family gatherings and keeping in touch with extended family.

Sigrid is survived by her five children, Julia (Tom) Eckert, Cathy "Muffie" (John) Klug, Kurt (Tamie) Mueller, Karen "Lulu" (Jim) Curtis and Jacquie (Tom) Bormett; 19 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Tom Monroe; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, John; her son, Fred; only brother, Carl; son-in-law, Dwight "Fuzzy" Kerns; nieces, Sharon and Zandria; and nephew, Patrick.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Friday, May 31, at the Church of the Crucifixion, La Crescent. The Rev. Gregory Havel will officiate. Burial will follow in the Crucifixion Cemetery. Friends may call on the family from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday evening at the church, where a rosary will be recited at 4:45 p.m. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to Mass Friday morning at the church. Online guestbook may be signed at .

The family would like to thank all the wonderful care providers who helped Mom with kindness and compassion and looked after her well-being. Special thanks to Dr. Undeland and Heartland Hospice.