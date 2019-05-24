Sigrid C. Mueller
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Sigrid C. Mueller

December 25, 1927 - May 24, 2019

Sigrid C. Mueller Sigrid C. Mueller
LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Sigrid C. Mueller, 91, of La Crescent died Friday, May 24, 2019, in La Crescent. She was born in La Crosse, Dec. 25, 1927, to Helge and Catharine (Kirschner) Stefferud. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Friday, May 31, at the Church of The Crucifixion, La Crescent. The Rev. Gregory Havel will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call on the family from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday evening at the church, where a rosary will be recited at 4:45 p.m. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to Mass, Friday morning at the church. A complete obituary will follow from Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services.
Published on May 25, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Sigrid
$85.00
Send flowers
$115.00
Send flowers
$165.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on May 25, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.