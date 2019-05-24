Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Sigrid C. Mueller
December 25, 1927 - May 24, 2019
Sigrid C. Mueller
LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Sigrid C. Mueller, 91, of La Crescent died Friday, May 24, 2019, in La Crescent. She was born in La Crosse, Dec. 25, 1927, to Helge and Catharine (Kirschner) Stefferud. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Friday, May 31, at the Church of The Crucifixion, La Crescent. The Rev. Gregory Havel will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call on the family from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday evening at the church, where a rosary will be recited at 4:45 p.m. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to Mass, Friday morning at the church. A complete obituary will follow from Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services.
LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Sigrid C. Mueller, 91, of La Crescent died Friday, May 24, 2019, in La Crescent. She was born in La Crosse, Dec. 25, 1927, to Helge and Catharine (Kirschner) Stefferud. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Friday, May 31, at the Church of The Crucifixion, La Crescent. The Rev. Gregory Havel will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call on the family from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday evening at the church, where a rosary will be recited at 4:45 p.m. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to Mass, Friday morning at the church. A complete obituary will follow from Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services.
Published on May 25, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Sigrid
in memory of Sigrid
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on May 25, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.