Sidney L. Eldridge

Sidney L. Eldridge, 86, of La Crosse passed away peacefully in his sleep, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at home. He was born May 31, 1933, in Ravenden, Ark., to Alvis Burley and Savannah Leoma Eldridge.

He married June White and from that marriage they had one daughter, Cheryl. In February 1973, he married Betty Dittman. Sid started out picking cotton as a kid in Ravenden. He served as a Sergeant in the Marine Corps in Okinawa, during the Korean War. After service, he worked at Caterpillar Company in Joliet, Ill., and at various Volkswagen dealerships throughout Chicago-land. Sid moved to La Crosse and worked for Delta Import Motors and Kennard Buick, before following his entrepreneurial spirit, opening his own business, Import Car Service. Culminating his work experience, he worked 26 years as an engineer at Burlington Northern Railroad before retiring in 1997.

He loved his land in Mindoro, feeding birds and deer, socializing with his friends and strangers, Friday night fish, attending auctions and rides in the park with Nona. He was known for tipping his waitresses with gold dollar coins.

Sid is survived by one daughter, Cheryl (Art) Shelton of El Cajon, Calif.; and three stepdaughters, Sandra (Allan) Hutson of Davenport, Iowa, Brenda (Mike) Byars of La Crosse, Roxanne (Marc) Hagel of Eau Claire, Wis.; eight grandchildren, Dallas Shelton, Katie Eisold, Brad (Kerry) Hottinger, Amy LeClaire, Travis (Charity) George, Austin and Tyler Byars, Kari Nehring. He was known as Grandpa Ho Ho by his 11 great-grandchildren, Hailey, Addison, Morgan, Harper, Colton, Luke, Jaden, Korissa, Tanner, Blaine, Zane and his 12th great-grandchild, due on his birthday in May 2020. He is further survived by many special nieces and nephews in Arkansas and Wisconsin; as well as his "best friend," Nona Hagel. Grandpa Ho Ho will be sadly missed by what he called his "Breakfast Club" daycare kids.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; parents; two brothers, Sherman and Edward Eldridge; and his sister, Dianne Morris.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory-Woodruff Chapel, 4239 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse. The Rev. Robert Wassermann will officiate. Entombment will be in the Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Salvation Army or Mount Calvary Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the funeral home website at .

~ No one was a stranger to Sid ~