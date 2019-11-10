Follow story
Sidney Eldridge
November 10, 2019
Sidney Eldridge
Sidney Eldridge, 86, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at his residence. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory-Woodruff Chapel, 4239 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse. The Rev. Robert Wassermann will officiate. Entombment will be in the Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. To view the obituary in its entirety and leave Sidney's family online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on November 11, 2019
