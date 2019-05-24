Shirley Veglahn
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Shirley Veglahn

May 24, 2019

Shirley Veglahn Shirley M. Veglahn
LA FARGE -- Shirley M. Veglahn, 71, of La Farge died Friday, May 24, 2019. Arrangements are pending and a full obituary will be published once complete. The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker, in Viroqua is serving the Family. (608) 637-2100.
Published on May 24, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Shirley
$85.00
Send flowers
$115.00
Send flowers
$165.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on May 24, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.