Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Shirley Ann Smaby
December 20, 1943 - July 15, 2019
Shirley Ann Smaby
Shirley Ann Smaby died peacefully Monday, July 15, 2019, in her home surrounded by family.
She was born Dec. 20, 1943, in Trempealeau County, Wis., the sixth of seven children born to Earl and Thelma (Polzin) Hembd.
Shirley and her husband, Jerry Smaby vacationed in and eventually moved to Winter, Wis., some 35 years ago. She loved the outdoors, fishing, gardening and also was an avid knitter. The family enjoys "Shirley's dish cloths."
She was preceded in death by husband, Jerry; her parents; and two brothers, Robert and Russell. Shirley is survived by four siblings, Vivian, Donald, Betty and Ralph. Also surviving are her six children, Angela, Cynthia, Jeanne, Bret, Paula and Penny.
A private funeral and interment will be held per Shirley's wishes.
The family thanks the hospice program for their support.
The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith, Wis., is assisting the family.
Shirley Ann Smaby died peacefully Monday, July 15, 2019, in her home surrounded by family.
She was born Dec. 20, 1943, in Trempealeau County, Wis., the sixth of seven children born to Earl and Thelma (Polzin) Hembd.
Shirley and her husband, Jerry Smaby vacationed in and eventually moved to Winter, Wis., some 35 years ago. She loved the outdoors, fishing, gardening and also was an avid knitter. The family enjoys "Shirley's dish cloths."
She was preceded in death by husband, Jerry; her parents; and two brothers, Robert and Russell. Shirley is survived by four siblings, Vivian, Donald, Betty and Ralph. Also surviving are her six children, Angela, Cynthia, Jeanne, Bret, Paula and Penny.
A private funeral and interment will be held per Shirley's wishes.
The family thanks the hospice program for their support.
The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith, Wis., is assisting the family.
Published on July 18, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Shirley
in memory of Shirley
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on July 18, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.