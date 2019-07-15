Shirley Ann Smaby
Shirley Ann Smaby

December 20, 1943 - July 15, 2019

Shirley Ann Smaby died peacefully Monday, July 15, 2019, in her home surrounded by family.
She was born Dec. 20, 1943, in Trempealeau County, Wis., the sixth of seven children born to Earl and Thelma (Polzin) Hembd.
Shirley and her husband, Jerry Smaby vacationed in and eventually moved to Winter, Wis., some 35 years ago. She loved the outdoors, fishing, gardening and also was an avid knitter. The family enjoys "Shirley's dish cloths."
She was preceded in death by husband, Jerry; her parents; and two brothers, Robert and Russell. Shirley is survived by four siblings, Vivian, Donald, Betty and Ralph. Also surviving are her six children, Angela, Cynthia, Jeanne, Bret, Paula and Penny.
A private funeral and interment will be held per Shirley's wishes.
The family thanks the hospice program for their support.
The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith, Wis., is assisting the family.
Published on July 18, 2019
