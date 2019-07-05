Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Shirley Dawn Sjuggerud
July 21, 1932 - July 05, 2019
Shirley Dawn Sjuggerud
HOLMEN -- Shirley Dawn Sjuggerud, of Holmen passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 5, 2019, at her home. Shirley will be missed until we are all united again.
Shirley was born July 21, 1932, to Leonard and Naomi Thompson in La Crosse. She was a graduate of Logan High School.
Shirley is survived by one sister, Sally (Andy) Brookins; a daughter, Kimberly (Joel) Rochester; two sons, Randy (Teri) Sjuggerud and Ryan Sjuggerud; 11 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.
Shirley is preceded in death by one daughter, Jane (Randy) Thompson; her parents; two brothers; and three sisters.
Shirley retired in 1997, from Shopko in Madison, Wis., and moved home to Holmen for her remaining days. Shirley loved family, friends, sports and bingo.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, July 19, at Hardies Creek Church, on Hwy. DD, rural Ettrick. A visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. with services at 5 p.m. Pastor Alyssa Mitchel will officiate. A luncheon will follow at the church. Burial will be in September, when Pastor John returns.
Thanks to all who have been there for Shirley and to the EMT's and the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, at this time of sorrow.
HOLMEN -- Shirley Dawn Sjuggerud, of Holmen passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 5, 2019, at her home. Shirley will be missed until we are all united again.
Shirley was born July 21, 1932, to Leonard and Naomi Thompson in La Crosse. She was a graduate of Logan High School.
Shirley is survived by one sister, Sally (Andy) Brookins; a daughter, Kimberly (Joel) Rochester; two sons, Randy (Teri) Sjuggerud and Ryan Sjuggerud; 11 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.
Shirley is preceded in death by one daughter, Jane (Randy) Thompson; her parents; two brothers; and three sisters.
Shirley retired in 1997, from Shopko in Madison, Wis., and moved home to Holmen for her remaining days. Shirley loved family, friends, sports and bingo.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, July 19, at Hardies Creek Church, on Hwy. DD, rural Ettrick. A visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. with services at 5 p.m. Pastor Alyssa Mitchel will officiate. A luncheon will follow at the church. Burial will be in September, when Pastor John returns.
Thanks to all who have been there for Shirley and to the EMT's and the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, at this time of sorrow.
Published on July 13, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Shirley
in memory of Shirley
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on July 13, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.