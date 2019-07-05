Shirley Dawn Sjuggerud

HOLMEN -- Shirley Dawn Sjuggerud, of Holmen passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 5, 2019, at her home. Shirley will be missed until we are all united again.

Shirley was born July 21, 1932, to Leonard and Naomi Thompson in La Crosse. She was a graduate of Logan High School.

Shirley is survived by one sister, Sally (Andy) Brookins; a daughter, Kimberly (Joel) Rochester; two sons, Randy (Teri) Sjuggerud and Ryan Sjuggerud; 11 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.

Shirley is preceded in death by one daughter, Jane (Randy) Thompson; her parents; two brothers; and three sisters.

Shirley retired in 1997, from Shopko in Madison, Wis., and moved home to Holmen for her remaining days. Shirley loved family, friends, sports and bingo.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, July 19, at Hardies Creek Church, on Hwy. DD, rural Ettrick. A visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. with services at 5 p.m. Pastor Alyssa Mitchel will officiate. A luncheon will follow at the church. Burial will be in September, when Pastor John returns.

Thanks to all who have been there for Shirley and to the EMT's and the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, at this time of sorrow.