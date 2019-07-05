Shirley D. Sjuggerud
Shirley D. Sjuggerud

July 05, 2019

HOLMEN -- Shirley D. Sjuggerud, 86, of Holmen passed away at her home Friday, July 5, 2019. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Dickinson Family Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on July 6, 2019
