Shirley Schneyer
Shirley Schneyer

March 12, 2019

Shirley Schneyer Shirley R. Schneyer
Shirley R. Schneyer, 83, of La Crosse died Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in Mayo Clinic Health System-La Crosse.
A funeral Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 18, at Roncalli Newman Catholic Church, 1732 State St., La Crosse. The Rev. Billy Dodge will officiate with burial to be held at a later date in Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at the Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. South.
A complete obituary will follow.
Published on March 13, 2019
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.